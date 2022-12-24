Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Will Play Against Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have both starting wide receivers against the Raiders.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is active for the team's Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Pro Bowler came into the weekend listed as questionable but was not on the inactive list at game time.

Johnson practiced just once throughout the week as he nursed a turf toe injury. He did spend time catching passes with Kenny Pickett during warmups throughout the week.

The fourth-year receiver is coming off his best game of the season, catching 10 passes for 98 yards. He has 77 catches for 745 yards this season, but is still looking to find the endzone.

George Pickens is also active after missing practice this week with an illness. He didn't have an injury tag on the team's final report but was still a player to monitor heading into a frigid game.

