Steelers WR Diontae Johnson No-Show at First OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers' top receiver was one of two absentees.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers only had two notable no-shows as their opened up voluntary workouts. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt was still absent, but has hopes of returning. But wide receiver Diontae Johnson was also not in attendance for Day 1. 

Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the wide receiver market exploding. So far, there have been no reports of contract talks between he and the Steelers. 

Johnson's estimated value on Spotract is $88.3 million over four years - about $22.1 million per season. This season, he's set to make roughly $3 million in 2022. 

The 25-year-old led the team with 1,161 yards and eight receiving touchdowns last season. 

Pittsburgh used two draft picks on receivers this spring, selecting George Pickens in the second round and Calvin Austin III in the fourth round. 

