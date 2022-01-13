Diontae Johnson Was Just As Surprised to See JuJu Smith-Schuster at Practice
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back on the field as they opened his 21-day window to return from Injured Reserve.
That being said, not everyone expected to see the wideout on the field during practice.
Teammate Diontae Johnson had no idea Smith-Schuster was making his IR return on Thursday until he saw him putting on his cleats.
"I was surprised to see him out there today," Johnson said with a laugh. "I was like 'Yo, you getting ready or something?' He was putting on his cleats."
Johnson's first impression of Smith-Schuster's return was good, though. After one day on the field, Johnson said his fellow wide receiver looks "ready to go" and seems like the same old No. 19.
"If he get a chance to play, I'm going to be excited for him, just to see him do what he do," Johnson said. "I'm sure everyone misses him doing his dances and stuff out there. I'm going to let coach [Mike] Tomlin make that decision, but it was good to see him out there move around again."
