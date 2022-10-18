Steelers Open Dolphins Week With Positive Injury News

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are feeling good injury-wise as they begin the hunt for their third win of the season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the media ahead of the Steelers Week 7 game with the Miami Dolphins and provided updates on a number of injuries on the roster.

Tomlin expects cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring), Levi Wallace (concussion) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) will practice throughout the week.

Witherspoon has not played since Week 3. Meanwhile, all others have missed the last week due to their injuries. None are guaranteed to play this weekend, but there's some hope the team will see at least some of their starters back on the field.

On the other side of the injury news, Tomlin reported that quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion), wide receiver Steven Sims (hamstring), offensive guard James Daniels (ankle), center Mason Cole (foot/ankle), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and Myles Jack (ankle) are all dealing with injuries.

Tomlin believed they could be hindered throughout the week but didn't seem nervous they would miss the game.

He also confirmed Pickett would start at quarterback if he's cleared ahead of the game.

