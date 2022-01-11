Steelers Fans Donate to Raiders Kicker's Charity After Game-Winning Field Goal

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are helping the kicker who secured their playoff spot.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans decided to give back to the kicker who sent them to the playoffs this season.

After hitting a game-winning 37-yard field goal as overtime expired, Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson found a boost in donations to his foundations and charities he's attached to. All from Steelers fans.

Carlson took a moment to thank fans on Twitter and recommend some more charities fans could donate to.

If the Raiders and Chargers tied it would've kept the Steelers out of the postseason while both LA and Las Vegas got in. Instead, Calrson assured it would be the black and silver and the black and gold heading to the playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Pull Off Pure Insanity

Steelers Start Wildcard Week Early

Steelers Gathered With Nerves to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

Steelers Open as Major Underdogs in Wildcard Round vs. Chiefs

Five Thoughts: The Steelers Are Playoff Bound

Ben Roethlisberger Petitions for NFL to Give T.J. Watt Another Sack