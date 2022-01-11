Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Steelers Fans Donate to Raiders Kicker's Charity After Game-Winning Field Goal

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are helping the kicker who secured their playoff spot.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans decided to give back to the kicker who sent them to the playoffs this season. 

After hitting a game-winning 37-yard field goal as overtime expired, Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson found a boost in donations to his foundations and charities he's attached to. All from Steelers fans. 

Carlson took a moment to thank fans on Twitter and recommend some more charities fans could donate to. 

If the Raiders and Chargers tied it would've kept the Steelers out of the postseason while both LA and Las Vegas got in. Instead, Calrson assured it would be the black and silver and the black and gold heading to the playoffs. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Pull Off Pure Insanity

Read More

Steelers Start Wildcard Week Early

Steelers Gathered With Nerves to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

Steelers Open as Major Underdogs in Wildcard Round vs. Chiefs

Five Thoughts: The Steelers Are Playoff Bound

Ben Roethlisberger Petitions for NFL to Give T.J. Watt Another Sack

USATSI_17481703_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Fans Donate to Raiders Kicker's Charity After Game-Winning Field Goal

just now
USATSI_17478693_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Pull Off Pure Insanity

3 hours ago
2021_OTA_0526ce_0559
News

Steelers Start Wildcard Week Early

23 hours ago
USATSI_17481703_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Gathered With Nerves During Raiders-Chargers Game

23 hours ago
USATSI_17412769_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Open as Major Underdogs in Wildcard Round vs. Chiefs

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17478829_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Five Thoughts: The Steelers Are Playoff Bound

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17478826_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Earn Final AFC Playoff Spot

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17477793_168388034_lowres
News

T.J. Watt on Tying NFL Sack Record

Jan 9, 2022