Steelers CB Injured vs. Commanders
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be forced to finish out their Week 10 contest against the Washington Commanders without a key piece on defense.
The Steelers announced that cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a hamstring injury and is currently questionable to return to the contest.
Jackson was seen heading to the medical tent and later to the locker room after he was evaluated. James Pierre was inserted into the game in his absence.
Before departing the contest, Jackson played a total of 45 snaps and allowed two receptions for 24 yards while also posting a tackle, per Pro Football Focus.
Pittsburgh's defense has held up well against a potent Commanders offense, though the loss of Jackson could prove costly down the stretch if he can't return. He's been a stalwart all season, starting all nine games for the Steelers opposite Joey Porter Jr. as the team's primary tandem at corner.
The former Carolina Panther, who was dealt for wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the offseason, was a second round pick out of LSU in the 2018 NFL Draft. Jackson spent parts of six seasons with the Panthers, where he recorded 14 interceptions over 80 games (76 starts).
