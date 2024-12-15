Steelers CB Suffers Back Injury vs. Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson suffered an apparent back injury during the second quarter of the team's Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
On a 3rd-and-3 play from Pittsburgh's 18-yard line, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts found running back Kenneth Gainwell for a 16-yard gain down to the 2-yard line.
Jackson came in late and helped finish the tackle off alongside safety Damontae Kazee, though he went down to the turf shortly after. He eventually got back on his feet and made his way to the Steelers' sideline with help from the team's medical staff.
James Pierre was inserted into the contest in his place while Joey Porter Jr. remained on the field as Pittsburgh's other outside corner.
Jackson sustained a back injury against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter of their Week 14 matchup. He was initially ruled questionable to return, but he did find his way back onto the field and was not included on the injury report throughout this week.
The 29-year-old has started every game for the Steelers this season after they acquired him from the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. Coming into the day, he had recorded five interceptions and 31 total tackles.
