Steelers Downgrade Cory Trice Jr. Before Ravens Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced, via Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten, that they have downgraded cornerback Cory Trice Jr. to out for the team's Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Trice had his 21-day return window opened this week, which allowed him to return to practice. He was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday, leading to him earning a questionable game designation, though he's not quite ready for game action.
The second-year corner was placed on the reserve/injured list after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Should he not be activated to the 53-man roster before the 21-day window concludes, Trice will have to miss the remainder of the year.
A seventh-round pick in 2023 out of Purdue, Trice tore his ACL in training camp last August and missed the entirety of his rookie campaign. He played a combined 29 defensive snaps and 19 on special teams over Pittsburgh's first three contests this season, picking up an interception and two total tackles along the way.
The Steelers' cornerback room is a bit injury-riddled at the moment. C.J. Henderson will miss Sunday's game with a neck injury while Donte Jackson, who despite not receiving a designation, remained on the report all week with a hamstring injury.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!