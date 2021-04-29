Steelers Draft Central: Picks, Mocks and Must-Knows
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Cleveland awaiting the 2021 NFL Draft and their first pick at No. 24. With Ben Roethlisberger back behind center and Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert in search of redemption after a 2020 fallout, there's certainly pressure in making each pick count this weekend.
The Steelers carry eight picks in the draft, including two fourth and two seventh-round selections. The fifth round is currently the only round they will not be drafting in.
Welcome to AllSteelers Draft Central, your home for everything draft night. Find out viewing information, keep track of Steelers picks and do all your research before and throughout the next three days.
Draft kickoff is 8 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio - unfortunately. But still, enjoy, and welcome, to the newest members of the City of Champions.
NFL Draft Date and Time
Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021
Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
Location: Cleveland, Ohio
How to Watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Streaming Options: fuboTV (try for free), NFL app, ESPN app
Steelers Picks
Round 1, Pick 24
Round 2, Pick 55
Round 3, Pick 87
Round 4, Pick 128
Round 4, Pick 140
Round 6, Pick 216
Round 7, Pick 245
Round 7, Pick 254
