Steelers Injury Concerns at NT Growing Stronger vs. Cowboys

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could be even shorter on their defensive line than originally thought. The team released their Thursday injury report, showing defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs did not participate due to an ankle injury.

Buggs was limited in practice on Wednesday before missing the whole day on Thursday. He was not mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Tuesday but has appeared to downgrade as the week has progressed.

The Steelers are also dealing with a knee injury to Tyson Alualu, who left Week 8 against the Ravens in the first quarter and was unable to return. Tomlin said on Tuesday that Alualu is a "wait and see" situation.

The team placed defensive lineman Chris Wormley (knee) on Injured Reserve last week.

Without Alualu, Wormley or Buggs, the Steelers are left with Henry Mondeaux and rookie Carlos Davis at defensive tackle. Mondeaux has been active the last two weeks for the Steelers after being activated from the practice squad. Davis has yet to wear a helmet on Sunday.

The Steelers Thursday injury report also included limited practice for cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder). This is Hilton's second limited practice this week after missing the last two weeks.

Guard Stefen Wisniewski (pectoral) also did not practice.

