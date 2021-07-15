Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Says He Has All His Teeth

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins says, "don't believe everything you read."

PITTSBURGH -- Despite reports of the contrary, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins says all his teeth are in-tact.

Haskins was reportedly the victim of domestic violence during an incident in Las Vegas on July 3. Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, struck him in the mouth, spitting his lip and knocking out part of his tooth.

ESPN reported Haskins suffered injuries that were "substantial," and that police found part of a tooth in the hotel room the dispute happened in.

Haskins took to Instagram to deny these reports, saying he does have all his teeth.

Haskins and his wife were reportedly in Las Vegas to renew their vows after being married in March. Police arrived to the couple's hotel room around 2:30 a.m. and Haskins was taken to the hospital.

Haskins will compete with Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph for the two expected backup spots on the roster. The Steelers open training camp next week.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

