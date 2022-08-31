Skip to main content

Steelers Add Eight Practice Squad Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers have half of their practice squad filled.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are up to eight players on their initial practice squad with eight spots left to fill. 

So far, the Steelers have signed offensive linemen John Leglue, Ryan McCullum and William Dunkle; defensive lineman Carlos Davis; linebacker Hamilcar Rashed; safety Elijah Riley; wide receiver Cody White; and running back Anthony McFarland. 

The team has yet to announce their full practice squad roster which will contain 16 players. Pittsburgh is allowed six veterans and players can be called up to the active roster up to three times throughout the season. 

The Steelers are also expected to announce the return of linebacker Marcus Allen after they place safety Damontae Kazee on Injured Reserve. 

