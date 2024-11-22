Steelers LB Suffers Injury vs. Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts departed the team's Thursday Night Football showdown with the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.
On a 2nd-and-goal run by Cleveland running back Nick Chubb, who was brought down at Pittsburgh's two-yard line, Roberts appeared to sustain an injury and was helped off the field after he was slow to get up at the conclusion of the play.
There has yet to be any additional information on Roberts' status or the nature of his injury, though his presence, or lack thereof, on Pittsburgh's next defensive stand should provide some clarity on the situation.
The 30-year-old, who is in his second year with the Steelers, entered the day with 28 total tackles and a sack on the year. As a starter, Roberts is a key piece of Pittsburgh's vaunted defense against the run, and losing him for any amount of time would amount to a significant loss.
The Browns and Steelers are taking part in a rare "snow game", resulting in rather peculiar field conditions at Huntington Bank Field. Pittsburgh saw a pair of players in Patrick Queen and Van Jefferson go down at various points throughout the night as well, though the former would go on return.
