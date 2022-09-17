Steelers Elevate LB Delontae Scott Ahead of Patriots Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added a linebacker to their active roster ahead of their Week 2 home opener against the New England Patriots. The team announced they've elevated Delontae Scott from the practice squad.

Scott was a training camp standout at Saint Vincent College but was waived by the team during the final round of roster cuts. He returned to the practice squad the following day.

Scott was be elevated for his second career game with the Steelers. Last year, he played against the Los Angeles Chargers but played just nine snaps.

The Steelers will look for Scott to play behind Jamir Jones. The team also signed David Anenih from the Tennessee Titans practice squad this week but with Scott's elevation, it likely means they'll wait to make Anenih active for gameday.

Scott can revert back to the practice squad without passing through waivers after the game.

