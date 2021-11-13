Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Steelers Elevate Steven Sims Prior to Lions Game

    The Pittsburgh Steelers add a wide receiver to their roster prior to Week 10.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated wide receiver Steven Sims from the practice ahead of their Week 10 game with the Detroit Lions. 

    This will be Sims first game with the Steelers after being signed to the practice squad early in the season. He's played in 28 games with the Washington Football Team, including two starts, catching 61 passes for 575 yards and five touchdowns. 

    Sims will add depth after Chase Claypool was ruled out with a toe injury. Claypool did not practice this week and is considered week-to-week while he recovers. 

    The decision to elevate Sims comes as somewhat of a surprise, as many believed Anthony Miller would make his Steelers debut this week. 

    Sims was added to the Active/Inactive list allowing him to revert back to the practice squad after the game without going through waivers. 

