Steelers Claim Elijah Riley, Cut Donovan Stiner

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have claimed safety Elijah Riley off waivers from the New York Jets and have waived Donovan Stiner, the team announced.

Riley, an undrafted free agent out of Army in 2020, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and played in two games during his rookie season - one against the Steelers. He spent the rest of the season on the practice squad.

He signed with the Jets off the Eagles practice squad in 2021 and started seven games for New York. He recorded one sack and 45 tackles.

Stiner signed with the Steelers last season as an undrafted rookie and spent the year on the practice squad.

