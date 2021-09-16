September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Steelers TE Eric Ebron Added to Week 2 Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers had two players miss practice.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added tight end Eric Ebron to their Week 2 injury report with a hamstring injury. The veteran missed practice on Thursday after being a full participant on Wednesday. 

Ebron played 27 offensive snaps in Week 1 against the Bills, catching one pass for 19 yards. The team's second listed starter is rookie Pat Freiermuth. 

Defensive tackle Carlos Davis also missed practice. Davis was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury but was downgraded to out on Thursday. 

Robert Spillane was a full participant on Thursday after limited action to start the week. He was injured during pregame in Buffalo and was deactivated prior to kickoff. 

The Steelers finish the practice week off tomorrow at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. They host the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field this Sunday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Cam Heyward Believes He's NFL's Best

Steelers First Injury Report of Week 2 vs. Raiders

Big Ben Shares Simple Reason Why Maxx Crosby is So Good

Steelers Have Two Major Concerns vs. Raiders

Four Raiders Expected to Miss Steelers Game With Injuries

Mike Tomlin on Lessons Learned From Jon Gruden

Steelers Healthy for Week 2, Minus Veteran Participation

Steelers WRs Shine Without Stat Lines in Week 1

NFL Films to Feature James Harrison in 'A Football Life'

Steelers' Three-Headed Edge Rush Took No Time to Introduce Itself

USATSI_16621943_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers TE Eric Ebron Added to Week 2 Injury Report

USATSI_13483556_168388034_lowres
News

Cam Heyward Believes He's Best in NFL

USATSI_16741970_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers First Injury Report of Week 2 vs. Raiders

Untitled design (1)
News

Ben Roethlisberger's Simple Reason Why Maxx Crosby is So Good

USATSI_16590695_168388034_lowres
News

Raiders' Gerald McCoy Out for Season With Knee Injury

USATSI_16748216_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

AllSteelers Talks: Steelers Have Two Major Concerns vs. Raiders

USATSI_15243639_168388034_lowres
News

Four Raiders Expected to Miss Steelers Game With Injuries

Untitled design
News

Mike Tomlin on Lessons Learned From Jon Gruden