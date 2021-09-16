Steelers TE Eric Ebron Added to Week 2 Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers had two players miss practice.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added tight end Eric Ebron to their Week 2 injury report with a hamstring injury. The veteran missed practice on Thursday after being a full participant on Wednesday.

Ebron played 27 offensive snaps in Week 1 against the Bills, catching one pass for 19 yards. The team's second listed starter is rookie Pat Freiermuth.

Defensive tackle Carlos Davis also missed practice. Davis was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury but was downgraded to out on Thursday.

Robert Spillane was a full participant on Thursday after limited action to start the week. He was injured during pregame in Buffalo and was deactivated prior to kickoff.

The Steelers finish the practice week off tomorrow at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. They host the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field this Sunday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

