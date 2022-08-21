Steelers Escape Jaguars Behind Mason Rudolph's Winning Drive

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold on for a second preseason win, overcoming a defensive battle squeaking by against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Steelers opened the game with a short drive with Mitch Trubisky running for his life away from defenders. After a missed 43-yard field goal from Chris Boswell, the Jaguars took over on their 43-yard line.

Jacksonville drove 30 yards on their first drive, but the result was the same. After a third-down incompletion from Trevor Lawrence to Chrisitan Kirk, Ryan Santoso missed a 51-yard field goal.

Pittsburgh went three-and-out on the next drive, ending with a sack.

Lawrence and the Jags offense drove 37 yards in 10 players and converted two third-down conversations before Santoso redeemed himself with a 53-yard field goal.

The Steelers' next drive stalled as well which opened the door for Lawrence to get even more comfortable. The former first-overall pick completed five of eight passes but was ultimately stopped in the red zone resulting in a 25-yard Santoso field goal.

With 5:55 left in the first half, Kenny Pickett entered as quarterback for the Steelers. The rookie's first drive could've had a first down, but a holding penalty by James Daniels killed a 19-yard completion to Chase Claypool. And for the third time in the evening, Pressley Harvin punted.

Damontae Kazee came up with a big play, tackling Evan Engram short of the first-down marker on fourth down from the 39-yard line. With 1:05 left on the clock, Pickett and the offense retook the field.

The rookie only needed 42 seconds, originally 36 seconds, to score. Driving X yards in X plays, Pickett found Diontae Johnson in the middle of the endzone for a touchdown, but the play was offset by a holding penalty by Dan Moore Jr. The next play, Pickett found Benny Snell Jr. in the flat, who fought his way five yards to the pilon.

After the defense shut down a last-minute drive by Jacksonville, the Steelers went into halftime up 7-6.

Mason Rudolph started the second half for the Steelers. After a three-and-out for both teams, the veteran QB got his money's worth, with the Jaguars special teams unit pinning Pittsburgh at the one-yard line on a punt.

An opportunity to lead the team the full length of the field ended poorly for the Steelers as Rudolph was called for intentional grounding, giving up a safety. On their next possession, they started down 8-7.

The ball switched hands twice before Jacksonville started on their 48-yard line. 52 yards later, backup quarterback C.J. Beathard scrambled four yards up the gut to find the end zone, putting the Jaguars up 15-7.

In 10 plays and 46 yards, the Steelers closed the gap, kicking a 38-yard field goal with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars drove most of the field on their next drive but veteran cornerback Justin Layne came up big with an interception. After a 35-yard return, Layne set up Rudolph and company with three minutes, 51 yards and a chance to take the lead.

Rudolph and the offense moved quick, highlighted by a 25-yard and 21-yard completions to Tyler Vaughns, moving the Steelers to the Jacksonville six-yard line. On third-and-goal with 2:19 left, Rudolph and Vaughns connected again, but were stopped short of the goal line.

Pittsburgh went into the two-minute warning down five with an opportunity on the one-yard line.

Rudolph took the shotgun snap and looked to his left, finding Tyler Snead for a touchdown. After a failed two-point conversation, the Steelers went up 16-15.

Jacksonville drove to the 38-yard line to set up a 57-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left. Santosos, who hit two earlier in the game, missed his second - handing the Steelers their second preseason game.

