Steelers Evaluating Benny Snell Jr. Injury

Benny Snell Jr. was not present as the Pittsburgh Steelers opened Week 3 of training camp.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were short a running back on Monday as Benny Snell Jr. did not participate during practice. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Snell is being evaluated by trainers. His injury is not known nor is a timetable for his return. 

Snell has participated in all of the team's training camp practices up until Monday. He was working with the second team behind Najee Harris until this point. 

The Steelers return to the field on Tuesday to continue training camp. They travel to Canton, Ohio to face the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday. 

