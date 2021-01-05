Steelers Executive Interviews for Houston Texans GM Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers executive is also considered an option to replace general manager Kevin Colbert.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration, Omar Khan, interviewed with the Houston Texans on Monday.

The Texans announced via their Twitter account that they interviewed Khan for their open general manager position. Khan, 43, has been with the Steelers since 2001, handling contract negotiations and salary cap management since 2016.

Khan is also expected to be an option for the Steelers once general manager Kevin Colbert retires. Currently, Colbert's contract runs through the NFL Draft but has worked on a year-to-year basis as he closes out his career.

Since 2010, Khan has interviewed with four teams for GM positions. Seattle Seahawks in 2010, St. Louis Rams in 2012, New York Jets in 2013 and Miami Dolphins in 2014.

