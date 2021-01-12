GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Steelers Executive Completes Second GM Interview

The same exec. is expected to be a candidate to replace Kevin Colbert for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH -- Over the last week, Pittsburgh Steelers executive Omar Khan has become a candidate for general manager openings throughout the NFL. 

Khan, 43, has been with the Steelers since 2001, handling contract negotiations and salary cap management since 2016. He's someone expected to be in the running for Pittsburgh's GM job once Kevin Colbert retires. 

Colbert's current contract runs through the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Khan added his second GM interview this offseason, completing a meeting with the Carolina Panthers. He was one of 15 people who interviewed with the team. 

Khan has also completed an interview with the Houston Texans. The Texans didn't hire the Steelers exec. for the position, giving the job to Nick Caserio, who spent the last 19 years with the New England Patriots.

Since 2010, Khan has interviewed with six teams for GM positions. Seattle Seahawks in 2010, St. Louis Rams in 2012, New York Jets in 2013, Miami Dolphins in 2014 and the Texans and Panthers this year.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

