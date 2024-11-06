Steelers Expect Major Boost vs. Commanders
On Tuesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided updates on the health of several players as the team comes out of its bye week to face the Washington Commanders in Week 10.
He stated that cornerback Cory Trice Jr., outside linebacker Nick Herbig, running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, center Zach Frazier and linebacker Tyler Matakevich all have a chance of returning this week, and that their participation in practice will dictate their availability moving forward.
Herbig has remained out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. The 22-year-old previously expressed optimism that he could work his way back on the field this week, which would provide a major boost for Pittsburgh's defense. Through parts of five games this season, he has recorded nine pressures, per Pro Football Focus, to go with 2.5 sacks.
Frazier has not played or practiced after going down with an ankle injury versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. He emerged as one of the NFL's best centers through just six contests as a rookie, and his return would go a long way towards solidifying the Steelers' offensive line.
Patterson has not returned to game action since leaving Pittsburgh's Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts, though he did begin practicing in a limited capacity ahead of the team's Week 8 bout with the New York Giants, which marked a huge step in his recovery as he once again looks to ramp things up in the coming days.
Matakevich went down with a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. The special teams ace, who was subsequently placed on injured reserve, had his 21-day practice window opened on Oct. 24.
Trice also found himself on injured reserve following the Steelers' Week 3 contest matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers due to a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old flashed some potential in limited snaps throughout the early portion of the campaign, so his presence could aid Pittsburgh's secondary once he's ready to play.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!