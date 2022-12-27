Steelers Hold High Expectations for Three Injured Players' Returns

The Pittsburgh Steelers should get Terrell Edmunds back on the field this week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers expect a relatively healthy team in Week 17 as they begin preparation for the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke on three injuries during his weekly press conference but said he feels confident all will be available by the weekend.

Safety Terrell Edmunds missed Week 16 due to a hamstring injury but should progress toward a return this week. After not practicing last week, he's expected to be back on the field and be ready for the team's trip to Baltimore.

Inside linebacker Myles Jack missed two weeks ago and was then questionable this past weekend but played. While he's still nursing a groin injury, Tomlin believes he should be available for the team. Still, it's a situation to monitor as they start practices.

The team's third injury occurred in-game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Safety Tre Norwood left in the first half with a hamstring injury and was unable to return. He'll continue to be monitored during the week and there's currently no expectation on his status for this weekend.

