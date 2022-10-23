Steelers Not Expected to Trade Chase Claypool

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has been the focus of trade speculations as the Week 8 deadline approaches. However, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a trade is not likely "barring a shift" by the Steelers.

Claypool will enter the final year of his rookie deal next season and is unlikely to re-sign with the Steelers. Pittsburgh locked up Diontae Johnson to a long-term deal this past offseason and used two draft picks on wide receivers, making it unlikely to keep Claypool past his contract.

Some reported that the Green Bay Packers were in talks with the Steelers about acquiring the wideout, but NFL Networks says as of now, nothing is expected to happen.

Claypool is coming off his best game of the season, catching seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. The 6'4, 238-pound receiver is likely to continue generating interest up to the trade deadline and then again in the offseason.

Some reports claim the Steelers' asking price is Christian McCaffrey-like, and will stay that way into the spring.

