Steelers Expecting Anything and Everything From Winless Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't overlooking the Lions, but they anticipate an 0-8 bag of tricks on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH -- The 0-8 Detroit Lions will do whatever it takes to win, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are fully aware of it.

At 5-3, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the Steelers "aren't good" either, which allows them to maintain focus heading into Week 10.

"We’re not exactly the best team in football right now," Roethlisberger said. "We’ve got a winning record, but if you ask most of the guys, I think, in this building would tell you we’ve got a long way to go. I know Coach will pull all his nameless gray faces, all these different things, but honestly, they’re an NFL team that’s gonna come in here and want to beat us. We want to beat them. I don’t look at the records or worry about who they are. They’re trying to get a win. So are we

But even if they won't look down on the Lions, they expect Detroit to pull out all their tricks at Heinz Field.

"You saw against the Ram, a lot of punt fakes, their onside attempt," linebacker Joe Schobert said. "Pulling out all the stops and I would expect nothing less, trying to win a football game with any means necessary."

Schobert might be part of the 5-3 Steelers right now, but his time in the NFL has been more Loins-like than Pittsburgh. Not that he'd like to think about the losing seasons, but against the Lions, it gives him a perspective to what's to come.

"It's the NFL. You are trying to win the football game," Schobert said. "The more the losses stack up, the more badly you want to win your first game of the season. Every week, especially coming off the bye, they're going to be giving their best shot."

And come Sunday, he, along with the rest of the team, won't overlook anyone in a Detroit uniform.

"If you just look at records you say 0-8 versus 5-3, but it's the NFL, anybody can win at any given week," Schobert said. "Everyone has really good players."

