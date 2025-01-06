Steelers to Face Ravens in Wild Card Round
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face a familiar opponent in their first-round matchup this postseason, as they are slated to take on the Baltimore Ravens during Super Wild Card Weekend.
The Steelers, who held the No. 5 seed ahead of Week 18, dropped to No. 6 after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals while the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Baltimore clinched the No. 3 seed as well as its spot atop the AFC North following a 35-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens have now reached the playoffs in six of the seven seasons since Lamar Jackson was drafted while winning the division four times during that span.
Pittsburgh enters the postseason having lost four contests in a row, marking only the third-such instance in NFL history. It held a two-game lead on Baltimore as recently as the start of Week 15, though endured an ugly collapse that has now paved a tough road to the Super Bowl.
The Ravens, on the other hand, are on a four-game winning streak and currently playing their best brand of football. The two sides split the regular season series, as the Steelers won by a score of 18-16 at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11 while Baltimore captured a 34-17 victory at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 16.
Pittsburgh owns a 3-1 playoff record against the Ravens, with their latest matchup resulting in a 30-17 Baltimore win on Jan. 3, 2015.
The Steelers have not advanced in the postseason since beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round during the 2016 campaign on Jan. 15, 2017. Additionally, the franchise's last three playoff losses have all come by multiple scores.
While things look rather bleak, Pittsburgh still has a chance to shock the football world with an upset win on the road over the Ravens and change the narrative currently surrounding it at the moment.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!