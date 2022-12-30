Steelers Will Not Face Lamar Jackson in Second Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not meet Lamar Jackson in the regular season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will not play quarterback Lamar Jackson during the regular season as the Baltimore Ravens rule their star QB out with a knee injury for Week 17.

Jackson didn't face the Steelers the first time the two teams faced because of the same injury. He's missed four-straight starts while nursing the knee injury and hasn't practiced in 12 straight practice days.

Jackson has played just three games against the Steelers in his career.

Tyler Huntley will start in Jackson's place. Huntley left early in Week 14 due to a concussion, but before his departure, he went eight for twelve passing with 88 yards, and rushed nine times for 31 yards.

Anthony Brown entered the game after Huntley and will operate as the backup once again.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Najee Harris Has Proven Everyone Wrong

Steelers Playoff Hopes Increase as Dolphins Turn to Teddy Bridgewater

Steelers Set to Fire Matt Canada

Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers

Steve Smith Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada