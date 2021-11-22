Steelers Comeback Falls Short vs. Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers move 5-4-1 on the season after a 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.

Chris Boswell made a 36-yard field goal on the opening drive that ended up being the Steelers first of two leads of the game.

In the first half, Justin Herbert lit up Pittsburgh's defense, completing 16 of 19 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown, as the Chargers took a 17-10 halftime lead.

From there, the Steelers fought back late in the second half, starting with a blocked punt by Miles Killebrew that led to the Najee Harris touchdown. Cam Sutton intercepted a pass in the fourth to set up a Pat Freiermuth touchdown and give Pittsburgh a 37-34 lead.

The Chargers didn't take much time before Herbert found Mike Williams for a 53-yard touchdown to seal the victory.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 28 of 44 passes for. 273 yards and three touchdowns. Najee Harris ran the ball 12 times for 39 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Sutton led the team with 10 tackles and an interception. Alex Highsmith had 1.5 sacks.

Pittsburgh suffered three injuries during the game. Lineman J.C. Hassenauer left with a shoulder injury, tight end Eric Ebron has a knee injury and cornerback Arthur Maulet is being evaluated for a concussion.

The Steelers stay on the road as they travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals. Cincy leads the season series 1-0 after a Week 3 win in Pittsburgh.