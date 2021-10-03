October 3, 2021
Steelers Lose Third-Straight, Fall to Packers in Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers move to 1-3.
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their third-straight game, falling to the Green Bay Packers, 27-17 in Week 4. 

The Steelers' offense struggled once again after scoring an opening-drive touchdown for the first time in 14 games. Unfortunately, it was their only touchdown until the fourth quarter after they fell behind 27-10. 

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 26 of 40 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown to an interception. He also fumbled during the game. 

The offense was led by running back Najee Harris, who rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown. Diontae Johnson led all Steelers receiver nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. 

On defense, Minkah Fitzpatrick led all Steelers with six tackles. T.J. Watt moved his sack total to five, recording two against the Packers. Devin Bush also had a sack. 

Steelers vs. Packers team stats.

Steelers vs. Packers team stats.

The Steelers move to 1-3 on the season. They head back to Heinz Field in Week 5 to host the Denver Broncos. 

