Steelers Lose Third-Straight, Fall to Packers in Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their third-straight game, falling to the Green Bay Packers, 27-17 in Week 4.

The Steelers' offense struggled once again after scoring an opening-drive touchdown for the first time in 14 games. Unfortunately, it was their only touchdown until the fourth quarter after they fell behind 27-10.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 26 of 40 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown to an interception. He also fumbled during the game.

The offense was led by running back Najee Harris, who rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown. Diontae Johnson led all Steelers receiver nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Minkah Fitzpatrick led all Steelers with six tackles. T.J. Watt moved his sack total to five, recording two against the Packers. Devin Bush also had a sack.

Steelers vs. Packers team stats.

The Steelers move to 1-3 on the season. They head back to Heinz Field in Week 5 to host the Denver Broncos.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Steelers Blocked Field Goal Gets Called Back

Ben Roethlisberger Joins 400 Touchdowns Club

Packers Coach is Having Nightmares of Steelers Defense

Steelers Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead of Kickoff vs. Packers

T.J. Watt Cleats Will Get You Fired Up for Steelers vs. Packers