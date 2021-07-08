Steelers Will Host Fans at 12 Training Camp Practices
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are welcoming fans to Heinz Field for select training camp practices, the team announced.
The Steelers will welcome fans during 12 practices this summer, starting July 28.
Dates fans can attend training camp:
- Wed, July 28
- Thurs, July 29
- Sat, July 31
- Mon, Aug 2
- Tues, Aug 3
- Sat, Aug 7
- Sun, Aug 8
- Mon, Aug 9
- Tues, Aug 10
- Sat, Aug 14
- Tues, Aug 17
- Wed, Aug 18
The Steelers have yet to release their entire training camp schedule. They will spend time at both Heinz Field and their practice facility at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in South Side. The team was denied their request to travel to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa, where fan attendance at each practice could have been expected.
Fans can order tickets to attend practice at the team's website.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
