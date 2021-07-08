Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers Will Host Fans at 12 Training Camp Practices

Check out which dates the Pittsburgh Steelers will host fans at training camp.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are welcoming fans to Heinz Field for select training camp practices, the team announced. 

The Steelers will welcome fans during 12 practices this summer, starting July 28. 

Dates fans can attend training camp:

  • Wed, July 28
  • Thurs, July 29
  • Sat, July 31
  • Mon, Aug 2
  • Tues, Aug 3
  • Sat, Aug 7
  • Sun, Aug 8
  • Mon, Aug 9
  • Tues, Aug 10
  • Sat, Aug 14
  • Tues, Aug 17
  • Wed, Aug 18

The Steelers have yet to release their entire training camp schedule. They will spend time at both Heinz Field and their practice facility at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in South Side. The team was denied their request to travel to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa, where fan attendance at each practice could have been expected. 

Fans can order tickets to attend practice at the team's website. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

ESPN Insider Predicts Steelers Bench Ben Roethlisberger

Devin Bush Says He's Been Fined for Twitter Rants

Titans RB Makes Motivational Video From Devin Bush Tweet

ESPN Ranks Two Steelers as Top 10 Defensive Linemen

Trai Turner Brings Perfect Play-Style to Steelers

No Players Opt-Out of 2021 Season

JuJu Smith-Schuster is Steelers' Best Player Under Pressure

BR Predicts Landing Spots for Two Former Steelers

BR Believes Steelers Should Sign Former Titans Tackle

KSR_4933 (1)
News

Steelers Will Host Fans at 12 Training Camp Practices

USATSI_15436184_168388034_lowres (3)
News

ESPN Insider Predicts Steelers Bench Ben Roethlisberger

USATSI_15495215_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Two AFC North Teams Listed as Potential Super Bowl Winners

USATSI_15391551_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Analyst Predicts Steelers First-Time Pro Bowler

2021_OTA_0602ce_0631
News

Steelers' Devin Bush Says He's Been Fined for Twitter Rants

Devin Bush
News

Devin Bush ‘Gets in Trouble’ for Twitter Rant

Devin Bush pointing
News

Titans Running Back Creates Motivational Video Out of Devin Bush Tweet

USATSI_15170452_168388034_lowres (3)
News

ESPN Ranks Two Steelers as Top 10 Defensive Linemen