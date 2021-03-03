Study Shows More Than 25% of Steelers Fans are 'Fake'

Pittsburgh Steelers fans can be heard around the world, but a study shows not everyone is "real."

PITTSBURGH -- Well, this is surprising. Apparently, some of you Pittsburgh Steelers fans aren't as authentic as you say - at least that's what one study says.

According to Pickwise, the home of free sports picks, news and betting tips, the Steelers have the 16th "fakest" fans in the NFL, the second-fakest in the AFC North behind the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pickwise analyzed all 32 NFL Twitter accounts using Sparktoro's fake follower audit tool. The analysis audited 2,000 random followers of the team and looked for fake followers (bots, spam accounts, inactive users, propaganda, or other non-engaged/non-real users).

The tool discovered that 33.3% of Pittsburgh Steelers' followers on Twitter are "fake."

Don't let Twitter bots worry you. Out of the Steelers' 3.5 million followers, it's hard to imagine a 2,000 person sample size gives the best depiction of who's a part of Steelers Twitter.

Nevertheless, it looks like Twitter can spend some time cleaning up the bots that claim to rock the black and gold.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.