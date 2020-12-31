GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Steelers Reviewing Options to Host Fans During Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers will welcome fans to Heinz Field for the 2020 postseason.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will welcome fans back to Heinz Field during their 2020 postseason. 

The team confirmed with AllSteelers that they will host fans during the playoffs. The Steelers are continuing to work with public health officials and review their options for attendance, according to team spokesperson Burt Lauten. They hope to have a decision late this week or early next week.

Heinz Field welcomed 5,500 fans for a short period this season under the protocol of Pa Gov. Tom Wolf. They haven't had fans since Nov. 25 against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Gov. Wolf's newest orders do not allow indoor seating or attendance at sporting events. These orders run through Jan. 4. 

The Steelers currently sit as the No. 3 seed in the AFC. They're guaranteed a home game in the first round of the playoffs and could earn a second if they win in Week 17, and the Buffalo Bills lose. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

