Steelers New Favorite to Win AFC North, Candidates For Multiple Awards

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have moved their way up a number of betting odds as they roll to 6-0 and the last undefeated team in the NFL. 

According to BetOnline.ag, the Steelers have adjusted their 12/1 Super Bowl odds to 15/2. At the same time, they've climbed the AFC Champions betting mark from 6/1 to 4/1. 

In the AFC North, the Steelers started the season looking at second place with 7/5 odds. Currently, they hold 1/1 odds to win the division, with the Baltimore Ravens falling to 10/1 odds behind them. 

They aren't done there. 

The Steelers also hold high odds for several awards. Ben Roethlisberger remains at 28/1 odds for league MVP. He still sits sixth on the list. 

T.J. Watt, along with the rest of the Defensive Player of the Year candidates, has not changed since the beginning of the season. The Steelers' linebacker is third on the list with 13/4 odds. Cleveland Browns' defensive end Myles Garret is first (2/1).

Mike Tomlin remains first oddsmakers' minds to receive AP Coach of the Year (6/1). He sits ahead of Ravens' coach John Harbaugh (7/1) and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid (8/1). 

The Steelers and Ravens will meet at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 8. The Steelers currently hold a one-game lead over Baltimore for the AFC North.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

