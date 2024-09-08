Steelers Fear Worst With Punter Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an important week one victory over the Atlanta Falcons, starting their 2024 regular season off on the right foot. The game was far from a spectacular effort, but with Justin Fields under center and a dominating performance from the game's best pass rusher T.J. Watt, they managed a win.
The win is a huge first step for the Steelers, but the team now has a new issue to address. Starting punter Cameron Johnston was injured during the game against the Falcons. Landing awkwardly on his kicking leg, he left the game following a routing punting play and did not return.
Following the game, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media. He made sure to give an update on the punter in his opening remarks.
"From a health standpoint, Cam Johnston appears to have a serious injury," Tomlin said. "I'll have an update for you the next time we come together."
The injury is a huge loss for the Steelers, who were beyond excited to have Johnston on their roster. Not only was he a huge improvement on his predecessor, but he's been a valuable veteran throughout his few months with the team.
"It's a shame for him," Tomlin said. "This guy has been spectacular, man, through team development. He's an absolute stud, not only in his talents, but his approach to business. So, you know, my heart goes out to him."
Johnston joined the team early in the offseason, brought in to provide competition against incumbent punter Pressley Harvin III. He outworked Harvin in training camp and outperformed him in the preseason, earning the starting job and forcing Harvin out of a job.
This was the start of Johnston's seventh season in the NFL and his first with the Steelers. Before arriving in Pittsburgh, he began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. After spending a few seasons in the City of Brotherly Love, he joined the Houston Texans. Over his career, he's appeared in 95 games and downed 182 punts inside the 20-yard line.
In his absence, the Steelers will have to find another option at punter. Harvin is currently with the San Francisco 49ers organization, so he may not be available. Without an extra punter on their own practice squad, the Steelers may need to sign another punter in free agency.
