Steelers Earn Final AFC Playoff Spot

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially headed to the 2021 NFL postseason.

The Steelers put themselves in position to fill the AFC's final Wildcard spot with their win over the Baltimore Ravens. They also got themselves some major help with the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 26-11.

All this set the stage for Sunday Night Football and a major opportunity for the Steelers to fight their way to the playoffs. Pittsburgh simply needed either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Las Vegas Raiders to win. The winner would earn themselves a playoff spot, and the loser would fall below Pittsburgh.

And the Raiders finished the Steelers' checklist, defeating the Chargers 35-32 as the overtime clock ticked to zero.

The Steelers head into the postseason as the seventh seed with a 9-7-1 record. They'll play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wildcard Round on Sunday Jan. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh lost 36-10 to the Chiefs in Week 16.

"We still have a pulse," Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt on the team's postseason hopes. "You get us into the dance, anything can happen and that's kinda we're were at right now. Hungrier than ever. Want to continue to play football. Want to continue to make plays."

