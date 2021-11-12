Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 10 vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers luck out on the injury end heading into Week 10 against the Lions.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will miss one started in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) has been ruled out after not practicing throughout the week. He received an MRI on Tuesday that resulted in better news than first believed by the team, but will be considered week-to-week moving forward.

The Steelers will work with Diontae Johnson, James Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud and Cody White at wide receiver. Anthony Miller could be expected to be called up from the practice squad.

Running back Najee Harris (foot) and center Kendrick Green (hamstring) both popped up on the injury report on Thursday but returned as full participants on Friday. Neither have injury tags heading into the game.

Tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) will play his first game in three weeks against the Lions.

