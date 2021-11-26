Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 12 vs. Bengals

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will miss two, possibly three, players against the Bengals.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players and list another as questionable heading into their game with the Cincinnati Bengals. 

    Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) and tight end Eric Ebron (knee) have both been ruled out for Week 12.

    Ebron may need to undergo surgery after suffering the injury against the Chargers. While he awaits a second opinion, the Steelers turn to Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry at tight end and have promoted Kevin Rader from the practice squad.

    The Steelers are already without left guard Kevin Dotson, who is on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain. They'll likely turn to Joe Haeg to start with B.J. Finney as their reserve. 

    Cornerback Joe Haden (foot) is questionable. He left in Week 10 against the Lions and did not play against the Chargers in Week 11. 

    The Steelers do get T.J. Watt and Isaiahh Loudermilk back after missing last week with injuries. 

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Chase Claypool Details Lingering Toe Injury

    Former Steelers LB Slams Devin Bush

    NFL Analyst Names Player Steelers Should Be Most Thankful For

    Roethlisberger Says Pat Freiermuth Will be With Steelers Forever

    Pittsburgh Man Died From Steelers-Lions Tie

    USATSI_16833825_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 12 vs. Bengals

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_17122232_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chase Claypool Gives Details on Lingering Toe Injury

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16833860_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Former Steelers LB Slams Devin Bush

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16833543_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Analyst Names Player Steelers Should be Most Thankful For

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17210618_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Says Pat Freiermuth Will be With Steelers Forever

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16889066_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Matt Canada Calls Ben Roethlisberger a Mobile Quarterback

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16911560_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 12 vs. Bengals

    Nov 25, 2021
    USATSI_15343051_168388034_lowres
    News

    Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns From COVID List

    Nov 25, 2021