Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 12 vs. Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players and list another as questionable heading into their game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) and tight end Eric Ebron (knee) have both been ruled out for Week 12.

Ebron may need to undergo surgery after suffering the injury against the Chargers. While he awaits a second opinion, the Steelers turn to Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry at tight end and have promoted Kevin Rader from the practice squad.

The Steelers are already without left guard Kevin Dotson, who is on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain. They'll likely turn to Joe Haeg to start with B.J. Finney as their reserve.

Cornerback Joe Haden (foot) is questionable. He left in Week 10 against the Lions and did not play against the Chargers in Week 11.

The Steelers do get T.J. Watt and Isaiahh Loudermilk back after missing last week with injuries.

