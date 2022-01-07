Skip to main content
Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 18 vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers list three players on their final injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out two players and listed another as questionable in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness) and inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) are both out in Week 18. Johnson has missed the last four games, while Buggs popped up on the injury report during the last day of practice.

Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) is listed as doubtful against the Ravens. Moore suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 17 but did not leave. He did not practice throughout the week.

Pittsburgh could move Chukwuma Okorafor to the left side and start Zach Banner at right tackle if Moore is unable to play. Joe Haeg is also an option at left tackle.

The Steelers will have right guard Trai Turner available after dealing with a knee injury throughout the week. He was a full participant on Friday after missing the rest of the week. 

