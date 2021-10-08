    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 5 vs. Broncos

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without four players against the Broncos.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without four players heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

    Wide receiver James Washington (groin), cornerback Cam Sutton (groin), defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle) are all out for the Steelers. 

    In good news, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec/hip) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring) are both active in Week 5. Claypool missed Week 4 and was limited in practice to start the week. 

    Roethlisberger mentioned earlier in the week that he planned to play but did say he was in pain and the hip injury was no laughing matter. 

    Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) and running back Melvin Gordon (leg) are both expected to play Sunday after missing time throughout the week. Bridgewater was a full participant at practice for the first time since leaving Week 4 with a concussion. 

    The Steelers host the Broncos at Heinz Field at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.

