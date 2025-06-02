Steelers Finalizing Joint Practice With NFC Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this preseason, but will get some extra work with the team beforehand this summer. The two teams are finalizing joint practices that will take place during the preseason prior to their actual game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed the news that the Steelers were going to be one of their two joint practices this summer.
"We’re working on having joint practice with two of them, with the Titans and the Steelers," Bowles said in a press conference.
The Steelers held a join practice last summer, working with the Buffalo Bills before their game. The practice was held at Acrisure Stadium instead of Saint Vincent College where they spend the rest of their training camp.
The Buccaneers travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on August 16 at Acrisure Stadium. Therefore, it's likely the team does what they did with the Bills last season, bringing the Buccaneers to their home field to work.
The Steelers preseason schedule also includes the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 9 and Carolina Panthers on August 21. Both the Jacksonville and Carolina games are on the road this preseason.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!