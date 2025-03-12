Steelers Finally Sign Eagles CB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially agreed to terms with one of their most important free agency acquisitions.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers that is fully guaranteed.
The Eagles, as expected, released Slay at the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The move saved them $4.3 million against the salary cap.
He will likely slot in as a starter on the outside opposite Joey Porter Jr. and provide much-needed veteran experience to a young cornerback room.
The 34-year-old played in 14 contests for Philadelphia this past season en route to a victory in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs. He logged 49 tackles and a forced fumble over that stretch while allowing 41 catches on 75 targets in coverage, per Pro Football Reference.
Slay remains a premier corner despite his age, though he's undoubtedly reaching the twilight stages of his career.
A second-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2013, his first seven campaigns came with the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Eagles in March 2020.
In total, Slay has racked up 619 tackles, 160 passes defended and 28 interceptions in 177 games while earning six Pro Bowl nods.
