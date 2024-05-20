All Steelers

Steelers Could Find Out Draft Status This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers could find out whether or not they'll host a future NFL Draft in the next few days.

Stephen Thompson

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fans react during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fans react during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have not been shy about their desire to host the NFL Draft at some point in the near future and that interest is being reciprocated by the league itself, according to one report.

The Athletic's Joe Pearson posted on Twitter that it is between Pittsburgh and Denver for the bid to host the 2026 NFL Draft, with a decision likely coming as soon as this week at the league's spring meetings.

The Steelers threw their hat into the ring to host an NFL Draft, either in 2025 or 2026, back in February. The 2025 Draft has already been given to the Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field.

The Steelers have been eager to host an NFL Draft for a while and the attention and tourism it would bring to the city could is expected to generate millions of dollars for the local economy.

