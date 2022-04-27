Steelers Find QB in Full 32-Team Mock Draft

The noise around the 2022 NFL Draft is louder than it'll ever be as we inch closer to the first pick. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they're all-in on a quarterback, but seeing how the board falls will determine a lot of their plans on draft night.

So, FanNation went through an entire first-round mock to see which teams are looking at players Pittsburgh also has their eyes on. While Malik Willis doesn't make it to 20, it's interesting to see which options the Steelers still had on the board when the clock started.

The Steelers' primary needs remain wide receiver, safety depth, offensive tackle, backups for outside and inside linebacker, and of course, quarterback. How they go about filling these holes is still up in the air, but if options become available, they won't shy away in the NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh completed their pre-draft top 30 visits with seven quarterbacks and only one cornerback. That being said, many believe the right option at defensive back could be there at pick 20.

They also made their love for players like Malik Willis known by skipping Ohio State's Pro Day for Liberty's. They did this to a number of schools this spring.

How did the board fall when all 32 teams have representation? Let's find out.

Jacksonville Jaguars Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan The Jaguars are likely down to either Aidan Hutchinson or Travon Walker at No. 1 overall, but the edge goes to Hutchinson thanks to his ability to make an instant impact. The Jaguars have won four games in the last two seasons and can't afford to miss on this pick, taking the safe Hutchinson and securing a pass-rusher across from Josh Allen for the future. 1 / 32

