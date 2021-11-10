Steelers First Injury Report of Week 10 vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers open the week with six players on their injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their Week 10 preparation for the Detroit Lions with a walk-through, allowing players to get an extra day of rest after playing Monday night against the Bears.

Even without a full practice, the Steelers still released an injury report that included six players.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (hip/pec/shoulder) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) did not participate. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Claypool received an MRI on the injury but did not have further update on a timetable.

Tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) was limited to start the week. He's. missed the last two games with the injury.

Linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), defensive tackle Cam Heyward (ankle) and nose tackle Isaiah Buggs (hip) were all full participants.

