    • November 17, 2021
    Steelers First Injury Report: Week 11 vs. Chargers

    The Pittsburgh Steelers start the week with six players on the injury report.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers six players miss all or some of their first practice for Week 11 as they prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers. 

    Wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (ankle) were limited on Wednesday. Claypool missed Week 10 and is considered week-to-week with the injury.  Heyward has had the ailment limit him most weeks this season but has played in every game. 

    Cornerback Joe Haden (foot), offensive linemen Trai Turner (ankle) and Kevin Dotson (ankle) and linebacker T.J. Watt (knee/hip) did not practice. 

    All four left Week 10 against the Detroit Lions with injuries and did not return. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he expects Turner to play this week and will "leave the light on" for Watt to as well. Haden and Dotson will let practice be their determining factor. 

    The Steelers are also without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after the tested positive for COVID-19. 

    Steelers First Injury Report: Week 11 vs. Chargers

