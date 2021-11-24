Skip to main content
    November 24, 2021
    Steelers First Injury Report: Week 12 vs. Bengals

    The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 12 with eight injuries, including a new ailment for an offensive lineman.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the week with eight players on their injury report as they begin preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals. 

    Cornerback Joe Haden (foot), offensive linemen Trai Turner (knee) and J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral), tight end Eric Ebron (knee), and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (veterans day off) did not practice on Wednesday. 

    Haden, Hassenauer and Ebron were not expected to start the week as full participants. Haden missed Week 11 while Hassenauer and Ebron were injured during the game. 

    Turner injured his ankle in Week 10 against the Lions but the knee injury appears to be new. 

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec/hip/shoulder), linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee) and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) were all limited. 

    Watt and Loudermilk were out in Week 11. 

