    December 22, 2021
    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 16 vs. Chiefs

    Three players miss practice as the Pittsburgh Steelers begin preparation for the Chiefs.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 16 with three players missing practice time.

    Tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion), cornerback Joe Haden (coach's decision) and defensive end Chris Wormley (groin) did not practice on Wednesday.

    Freiermuth has been in concussion protocol since leaving the game against the Tennessee Titans. He'll need to b cleared to play Sunday.

    Wormley left in the second half as well, and was unable to return. Head coach Mike Tomlin said practice participation will be the team's guide on their availability against the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Haden returned for his first game in five weeks against the Titans. He was a full participant in practice last Friday but was on a limited snap count during the game. It's expected he'll play this week.

    The Steelers also placed linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen and offensive tackle Zach Banner on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

