    December 30, 2021
    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 17 vs. Browns

    The Pittsburgh Steelers had four players miss practice.
    PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers had four players miss practice as they begin preparation for the Cleveland Browns. 

    The Steelers took an extra rest day before starting the practice week on Thursday. In doing so, they saw two players return to practice, while four others sat out. 

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (shoulder/pectoral), center Kendrick Green (calf), linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) and punter Pressley Harvin III (personal) all missed Thursday’s practice. 

    Johnson has missed the last two games with the foot injury, but practice two of the three days last week. 

    Harvin’s father passed away on Christmas morning and head coach Mike Tomlin said the team will continue to support his time away. 

    Tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and defensive end Chris Wormley (groin) both returned as full participants after missing all of last week. 

    The Steelers host the Browns on Monday night at Heinz Field. 

