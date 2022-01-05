Steelers First Injury Report of Week 18 vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers open the week with six players on their injury report.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (shoulder/pectoral), safety Terrell Edmunds (groin) and center Kendrick Green (calf) were all limited on Wednesday.

This is typically a day off for Roethlisberger. Green was limited last week and did not start in Week 17 due to the calf injury. He and J.C. Hassenauer will compete for the starting role this week.

Edmunds was injured against the Cleveland Browns.

Inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot), offensive guard Trai Turner (knee) and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) did not practice.

Turner and Moore were injured in Week 17 but finished the game. Head coach Mike Tomlin said their status is unclear entering the week, which will leave their availability the last two days of practice as the team's guide.

Johnson has missed the last three weeks with a linger foot injury.

