Steelers First Injury Report of Week 2 vs. Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 2 with four players on their injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers initial Week 2 injury report was relatively clean. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster both missed practice as a 'coaches decision.' Linebacker Robert Spillane (shin) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) were limited.

Spillane injured his shin during pregame in Buffalo. He was deactivated prior to kickoff and replaced by Buddy Johnson. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he'd continue to be evaluated throughout the week.

Tomlin also said on Tuesday that veterans could be held out an extra day this week. There were no significant injuries for the Steelers in Week 1, but Tomlin did say some players would be tending to "bumps and bruises."

The Steelers return to practice on Thursday. They'll host the Las Vegas Raiders, who have injury troubles of their own, on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

